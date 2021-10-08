October half term 2021 in Eastbourne: Fun activities and days out with the kids

Eastbourne and its surrounding areas has a wide range of attractions and there are some free and reasonably priced ideas if you have started saving for Christmas.
Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half term (25 to 29).
1.
It's not just the animals enjoying Halloween at Drusillas - the park's annual Shriek Week is back from October 23 to 31. See [https://www.drusillas.co.uk/halloween-activities-in-east-sussex|here] for more information.
2.
Sharnfold Farm is inviting children to take part in a Bewitched Monster Hunt. Click {https://www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk/events/|here} for more information.
3.
Talk to the children about the changing seasons and enjoy the autumn colours. Take a picnic and splash in some puddles. Abbot's Wood, Friston Forest or Hampden Park are all good choices locally. Picture by Steve Muddell
4.
Rainy day? Pop to Treasure Island on Eastbourne seafront for a soft play adventure.