Days out and things to do with kids in Eastbourne – 19 ideas for the children’s school summer holidays
Eastbourne has a lot to offer holidaymakers and those looking to enjoy a staycation this year.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:50 pm
With the schools now out for summer, if you are looking for activities to fill the six-week break we have some ideas for all ages and budgets – including some inexpensive and completely free activities you may not have thought of.
How many will you be able to tick off your list at the end of the summer break?
