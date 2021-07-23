Sharnfold Farm, near Hailsham, has recently made improvements to the attraction and the small entrance fee will keep the kids entertained

Days out and things to do with kids in Eastbourne – 19 ideas for the children’s school summer holidays

Eastbourne has a lot to offer holidaymakers and those looking to enjoy a staycation this year.

By Juliet Mead
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:50 pm

With the schools now out for summer, if you are looking for activities to fill the six-week break we have some ideas for all ages and budgets – including some inexpensive and completely free activities you may not have thought of.

How many will you be able to tick off your list at the end of the summer break?

1.

Eastbourne Pier has affordable 2p machines within its amusement arcade and the usual seaside treats are available

2.

Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway (EMSR) is an absolute must for all young train lovers. Enjoy train rides, playgrounds, a maze and walk around the lake.

3.

Pevensey Bay at low tide is a great place for an uninterrupted stroll along the sands and some castle-making. Pic by Barry Davis

4.

Knockhatch Adventure Park has everything you could want from a family day out with rides, playgrounds, bouncy pillows and animals

