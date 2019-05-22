Eastbourne B&B achieves top three finish at prestigious awards

An Eastbourne Bed & Breakfast is celebrating after a top three finish at the 2019 AA Hotel & Hospitality Services B&B Awards.

Ocklynge Manor was a finalist in the Unique & Quirky B&B of the Year category at the annual awards with all the finalists being announced at a recent award ceremony in London.

All the properties featured were inspected by The AA and recommended for inclusion in the judges’ shortlist by a team of qualified and highly experienced inspectors.

Located in an 18th century house, Ocklynge Manor has a long a varied history and was once home to the children’s artist Mabel Lucie Attwell who illustrated the Peter Pan books.

No stranger to winning awards, the B&B has previously featured in “The Independent’s 50 Best British Bed & Breakfasts 2007 and 2011” and was selected as one of the 10 Best Bed & Breakfasts on the British coast by Coast Magazine.

Owner of Ocklynge Manor Wendy Dugdill said “These awards recognised the very best B&B’s judged across 10 different categories.

“While some were individual awards for England, Scotland and Wales, ours was for the whole of Great Britain so we were delighted to have been placed in the top three.”

Ocklynge Manor is also known for its extensive walled gardens which are part of the National Garden Scheme and these will be open once again to visitors on Wednesday July 10.

This event is run with the help of The Friends of Eastbourne Hospitals and visitors will be able to tour the gardens between 10.30am and 12.30 and then again between 2.00 and 4.30pm and entry will be by donation.

For more information about Ocklynge Manor visit www.ocklyngemanor.co.uk