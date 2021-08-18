‘I worked hard for it and I have to pay for it’, Eastbourne man’s car is vandalised

An Eastbourne man’s car was keyed while he was at work.

Sam Fielder had parked his BMW on Darley Road on Monday, August 16 while he was at work.

After arriving at his vehicle, Mr Fielder discovered a number of keyed marks on the passenger side of the car.

The damage to the car SUS-210817-172149001

He said, “It has been keyed really badly.

“I’m so gutted because I bought it in June. I have been working all through lockdown, I wanted to treat myself.

“It is my pride and joy.”

Mr Fielder said he has been quoted repair costs of around £1,000.

The damage to the car SUS-210817-172220001

He said, “It is not like some you see that they have gone past and done it. It seems like there was some intent behind it.

“I just do not see the point in it.

“I worked hard for it and I have to pay for it.

“You cannot try and understand it. It is pointless.”

The damage to the car SUS-210817-172200001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to Darley Road, Eastbourne, on Monday, August 16, following a report of damage caused to a car. The damage was caused some time between 1.40pm and 11.10pm.