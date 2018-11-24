Business would be blot on landscape

It’s good that people power appears to have won the day yet again and the tyre fitting business planning to open in a corner of Langney Shopping Centre‘s car park opposite has been stopped in its tracks for the time being. I think a lot of people thought it was a given it would get the green light to go ahead, particularly as planning officers had recommended it be approved. Sadly, the victory for the residents may only be a temporary one as someone very in favour of the application was overheard saying an appeal would be pending and rather unkindly added that the NIMBYs wouldn’t win. It struck me as a very ungentlemanly thing to say out loud in public. There may be a slight bit of NIMBYism about it but who can blame the residents for not wanting the noise. At the centre of the battle is basically whether what many regard as an industrial business be allowed within the car park. It may well have been pointed out to the residents that the stretch between Fern Close and the shopping centre car park isn’t a tranquil park or nature reserve or an area of outstanding natural beauty. But I have seen the plans and artist’s impressions for the redevelopment of the centre and think the business would be something of a boil on the bottom, a blot on the landscape. Hopefully the applicants and their supporters will go find somebody else’s back yard to put their business in.

I was saddened to see the very popular Amy’s Cafe in Seaside Road by Cavendish Place and the traffic lights had shut down but news reaches me that Amy hasn’t gone far and can now be found cooking in one of Eastbourne’s real gems, the kitchen at the Victoria Pub in Latimer Road.

All the decorations are up in the Arndale now and next weekend, the wonder of Christmas will come to life with a magical Nordic Trail next to River Island and the best bit is that it will all be free for youngsters. Not only will the little people have a Nordic wooden tree to take home and decorate, they will also receive a small gift left for them by Nordic elf Tomte in Christmas slippers in front of a cosy fireplace before they are invited to visit Father Christmas in his own little Nordic nook. It’s nice to see the true meaning of Christmas can still be found somewhere. The Nordic Trail is open December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 from 11am until 4pm.

It was disappointing to see Eastbourne council backing a campaign calling for a so called People’s Vote on Brexit. Have they forgotten that two years ago we had a “people’s vote”. It was called a referendum. That’s democracy for you. Just because some folk might not like the result, it doesn’t mean you can keep calling for yet another vote until you get the outcome you want.

Finally, the birthday shout out includes Ian Pattison, Mark Chessell, Neil Dunk, Andrea Korpics, Marnie Lester, Doug Moon and one of my most favourite people in the whole wide world, my cousin Julie Barrow.