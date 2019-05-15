Bear World celebrates launch at Eastbourne’s Enterprise Centre

Adults and children enjoyed choosing a bear out of a huge selection of characters in all colours plus hearts, choices of outfits and accessories. Prosecco and canapés were also served to the guests.
Bear World celebrated its grand opening at Eastbourne’s Enterprise Centre in style on the first May bank holiday Monday.
