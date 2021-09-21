Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 10/9/16 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161209-111629008
Celebrating the weird and wonderful at Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 2016

It’s usually in September fans of the weird and wonderful descend on Eastbourne’s Western Lawns to take part in the town’s annual Steampunk Festival.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 2:21 pm

Unfortunately the alternate Victoriana-themed event didn’t go ahead this year, so we hopped into our time machine (had a trawl through our archives, really) and found some pictures of the festival from September 10, 2016.

Enjoy!

Pictures by Jon Rigby.

1.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 10/9/16 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161209-111643008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

2.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 10/9/16 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161209-111700008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

3.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 10/9/16 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161209-111720008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

4.

Eastbourne Steampunk Festival 10/9/16 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-161209-111750008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

