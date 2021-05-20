Huge artwork appears at Beachy Head

In the artwork – called ‘Walking through the town I followed a pattern on the pavement that became the magnified silhouette of a woman’s profile’ – artist Mariana Castillo Deball constructs a narrative in three parts inspired by a ‘young Frankish woman’ whose remains were excavated in Eastbourne in the late 90s along with a number of funerary objects.

Many residents have seen a chalk rope through the streets of Eastbourne which outlines the profile of a woman when viewed from above.

As part of the exhibition, residents who follow the chalk trail will come across several sculptural objects that represent the items the woman was buried with.

Creative Coast artwork taken from the Downs, Beachy Head SUS-210519-141819001

An image of a giant chalk hairpin, another item the woman was buried with, has also been completed on the Beachy Head Down.

Joe Hill, director of The Towner, said, “We are thrilled to be bringing England’s Creative Coast to Eastbourne this summer and working with Mariana Castillo Deball to deliver an ambitious and expansive project that can be seen across the town and on the South Downs, encouraging audiences to explore the landscapes around Towner Eastbourne.

“We are also excited to accompany this with an exhibition of works selected by Mariana from our collection, many of which have rarely been displayed and which will be presented alongside familiar and much-loved depictions of the Sussex landscape.”

Mariana Castillo Deball’s Waterfronts commission will take place from May 29 to November 12, as part of England’s Creative Coast.

