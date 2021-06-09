Group calls for Karl Marx holiday spot in Eastbourne to be honoured

Karl Marx was a philosopher, political theorist and socialist revolutionary who apparently holidayed in Eastbourne’s Terminus Road.

Mr Marx is famously known for co-authoring the Communist Manifesto with Friedrich Engels – who also spent a lot of time in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson from the Engels of Eastbourne campaign said, “The Edinburgh Woollen Mill once was a guest house.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Eastbourne. SUS-210906-092609001

“Karl Marx and his wife Jenny stayed there shortly before Jenny died.

“We need a permanent information board for this Eastbourne radical history.”

In December 2020 the Eastbourne branch of the Socialist Workers Party called for Mr Engels’ blue plaque to be reinstalled in Cavendish Place, where he is also believed to have spent his holidays.