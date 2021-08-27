Wealden MP helps improve hospital travel

For the last few years Ms Ghani has been working with Age UK to raise the issue of the serious difficulties older people face when travelling to their hospital appointments.

According to Ms Ghani, NHS England has now completed a review and is changing the system for the better, including improving the eligibility criteria for non-emergency patient transport, which has been an issue for so many people.

Ms Ghani played a part in supporting the initiative during her time as transport minister, stressing the inclusion of transport to hospital in the Inclusive Transport Strategy and raising the issue with the Department of Health and Social Care.

Nus Ghani SUS-190201-103526001

The MP previously chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on ageing and older people, led the campaign in Parliament to tackle elder abuse and launched the Sussex Elders’ Commission report in 2016 which addressed safety for older people.

Ms Ghani said, “Improving people’s journeys to hospital has been a low profile and low priority issue for too long. People in need of non-emergency hospital transport are often the elderly and those living with disabilities and mobility issues.