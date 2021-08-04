Victoria Medical Centre confirms opening date for new site

The centre formed last year with the merger of the town’s Green Street, Enys Road and Bolton Road surgeries.

A new multi-million pound building for the centre has been constructed in Victoria Drive and will open on Monday, August 9.

In a message to patients a spokesperson from the centre said, “We are happy to announce that we are moving to the new Victoria Medical Centre on Monday, August 9.

Victoria Medical Centre in Victoria Drive. SUS-210408-093303001

“To facilitate the move we will be closing our existing sites at Green Street, Enys Road and Bolton Road on Friday, August 6 at 12.30pm and will reopen on Tuesday, August 10 at 8am in the new premises.

“If you require medical assistance before we reopen please contact the surgery as usual for advice, alternatively you can book a virtual GP appointment.

“We look forward (to) welcoming you in our new surgery.”