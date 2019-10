An investigation is underway after a 57-year-old man died at a house in Eastbourne at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Meads property in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 12).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Shortly after 4am police attended a property in Upper Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, where sadly a 57-year-old man had suddenly died.

“There were no suspicious circumstances. The coroner for East Sussex has been informed.”