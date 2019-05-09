Police called to protest outside Eastbourne sexual health clinic

Police were called to a protest outside an Eastbourne sexual health clinic today (May 9).

Protesters were seen with anti-abortion banners outside the practise in The Avenue.

British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) said on Twitter, “Our staff in Eastbourne standing strong for clients coming to see us today against the frankly disgusting activities of people outside.

“Yes, that man is wearing a body camera immediately outside an NHS clinic. Then there’s the signs... #BackOff”

Sussex Police confirmed officers were sent to the scene at 2.18pm, and said they spoke to protesters.

No further action was taken, police said.