Pevensey Bay man gains more than 19,000 views on sea swimming video

Graham Cullis, an artist and mental health ambassador, created the video of him going down to swim in Pevensey Bay on November 3.

In less than two weeks the video has gained more than 19,000 views on Facebook.

Graham said, “My inbox exploded after the video took off. I have had countless requests for people to join in the fun.”

A screenshot of the video that has gained more than 19,000 views. SUS-211116-163741001

The response means he’s set up a group called the ‘Pevensey Plungers’ for anyone wanting to join him for a dip between now and mid-December. The group has already gained more than 300 members.

Graham said, “I create content to inform people of the holistic and creative ways that I use to manage my own mental health in hope it will inspire others on their journey of discovery.”

He said people from ‘all walks of life’ have been joining in and gaining ‘amazing mental health benefits’ as a result.

On Sunday (November 14) Graham said nearly 30 people joined for the swim and a crowd gathered to watch on the beach ‘complete with a bonfire and marshmallows’.

Pevensey Plungers swim everyday at 9am.