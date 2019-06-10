New ramp at Eastbourne DGH improves access to therapy garden

A new ramp, funded by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, has improved access for patients with mobility issues to the therapeutic garden at Eastbourne DGH.

Patients in wheelchairs can more readily access the therapeutic garden as well enabling access to patients in their beds to get out into the fresh air to experience the benefits the garden has to offer.

The therapeutic garden can help people with chronic illness and disabilities. It offers many benefits including connecting with nature, social interaction, and learning new skills. Depending upon a patient’s illness or disability, the garden can help them to develop fine motor skills, deeper concentration, stamina, hand-eye coordination and a sense of independence and control.

Rosy Shrubbs, a clinical lead occupational therapist, said, “A huge, heartfelt thank you to the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital for so generously funding this £3,000 project and for continuing to support the development of the garden. Despite several false starts the therapeutic garden now has the ramped access we have been dreaming of. Audrey Hepburn once said, ‘to plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow’ and it is so true to see delight on patients’ faces when they get out into the fresh air to experience the sense of normality the garden has to offer. Now all we need is the sunshine.”

Harry Walmsley, the chairman of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, said, “We are pleased to be able to fund this new ramp which will enable so many more patients to enjoy the benefits this therapeutic garden offers. I have seen this garden develop and mature over time thanks to the commitment of Rosy and the team, it is such a tranquil space. A big thank you to all those who donate money to the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital who help make donations such as this possible.”