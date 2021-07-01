Eastbourne residents urged to check life-saving equipment

The plea comes after an Eastbourne Area Community First Responder found some of the life-saving equipment at sports facilities to be years out of date.

Alec Stephens said, “With the pandemic time has gone by and time has elapsed without people realising that their life-saving automated external defibrillators are running out of time as well.

“It is false security to believe that you are protected from a sudden cardiac arrest when the equipment is useless.”

Defibrillator.

The value of defibrillators was brought to the public’s attention at the beginning of the month when football player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.

A defibrillator was used as part of the efforts to save Eriksen, 29, who had suffered a cardiac arrest, according to Denmark’s team doctor.

Despite this, the life-saving equipment at a Sussex football club was vandalised just hours after the football player was taken to hospital.