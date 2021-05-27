Eastbourne one of worst places for skin health, new study shows

Clarins looked at a combination of pollution, humidity, temperature, precipitation and wind to identify the country’s best and worst skin health environments. A spokesperson from Clarins said, “Skin experts define skin-healthy air as that which is low in pollutants, low in humidity, low in temperature, low in precipitation, and low in wind.”

Out of 50 major UK town and cities, Clarins found Eastbourne was the ninth worst place for skin health, with Brighton following just behind in tenth place.

The ten worst places for skin health are:

1. Stevenage

2. Luton

3. Swansea

4. Northampton

5. Plymouth

6. Christchurch

7. Bristol

8. Sheffield

9. Eastbourne

10. Brighton

The ten best places for skin health are:

1. Sunderland

2. Newcastle upon Tyne

3. Royal Leamington Spa

4. Dundee

5. Edinburgh

6. York

7. Coventry

8. Stroke-on-Trent

9. Birmingham

10. Middlesbrough

Clarins revealed that since September 2020, people have been taking more of an interest in skin health. Dermatologists are also warning people of the detrimental effects stress and anxiety, caused by the pandemic, can have on the condition of our skin.

Marie Schmid, head of training at Clarins, said, “We know good skin health comes from an array of factors, including the products we use, the foods we eat, the amount of water we ingest, and so on. What’s been interesting from a skin health perspective in the pandemic is that while our skin hasn’t been as affected by the outdoor elements, it has been affected by the stresses – and face masks – associated with the pandemic.

“Looking ahead to a post-lockdown Britain, we’re all excited to get back to normality and our study reveals the best places to go if you want to give your skin a real treat - and where in the country you should be taking extra care as we venture back outdoors.

“At the same time, we encourage everyone - regardless of age, gender or ethnicity - to remain vigilant to their skin health and to invest in the right products to keep their skin healthy and happy.”