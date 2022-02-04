Eastbourne MP joins group to support carers’ rights

MP Caroline Ansell is now an officer in the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for carers.

The APPG is chaired by Dame Caroline Dinenage MP – former and inaugural minister for care from 2018 to 2020.

Mrs Ansell has previously worked with ministers to give greater recognition to carers. In 2020 she urged the care minister Helen Whately to prioritise unpaid carers for covid vaccinations and they were given priority back in early 2021.

Caroline Ansell joins group to support carers' rights

She said, “I am really pleased to join this group and I hope in doing so I will advance the recognition and rights of carers both paid and unpaid here in Eastbourne and Willingdon and also across the country.

“The job carers do is often unheralded and unpaid but it is an absolutely vital part of our society. Without them, the system would be overwhelmed.