Eastbourne library team wins Hero of the Month award

The Electronics and Medical Engineering (EME) Equipment library team was nominated by Simeon Beaumont, the EME manager.

Mr Beaumont said, “Equipment librarians at Eastbourne, Martinha Kirk and Tracie Hazel have worked above and beyond during the last month as the trust has been exceptionally busy.

“Despite the increase in activity they have managed to meet every single equipment request, including visiting clinical areas to re-issue equipment where it was needed, therefore improving our patient’s clinical outcomes.

Tracie Hazel (equipment librarian), Steve Phoenix (chairman) and Martinha Kirk (equipment librarian). Photo from East Sussex Healthcae NHS Trust. SUS-211118-093758001

“They are true superheroes of the trust and regularly clock up over 20,000 steps in their shifts to provide the equipment where and when it is needed.”

Trust chairman Steve Phoenix presented them both with a certificate and a love to shop voucher.