Eastbourne hospital worker wins Hero of the Month award

Martin Bell, clinical orderly from the Berwick ward of the DGH, was nominated by the ward Matron Sarah Wilkinson-Cox.

Sarah said, “Martin joined Berwick in March 2020 at the most difficult time, he adapted really well to the new position and has made a real improvement to the audit scores on the ward.

“Martin not only cleans the ward with great pride, but spends time talking to patients and reporting concerns to the nursing staff.“

Left to right: Matron Sarah Wilkinson-Cox, Clinical Orderly Martin Bell and Chairman Steve Phoenix. Photo from East Sussex NHS Trust SUS-210408-164007001

“Martin works really closely with the housekeeping team and works above and beyond his role. The whole ward adore him and staff walk around saying how hard working he is at all times.

“He has turned the ward around with his hard working ethic and his great team spirit. We really love him and feel that he needs to be the staff member of every month.”

Trust chairman Steve Phoenix presented Martin with a certificate and gift token.