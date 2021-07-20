Eastbourne GP surgery could become flats

Bolton Road Surgery is set to merge with Green Street and Enys Road surgeries to become Victoria Medical Centre in Victoria Drive.

The surgery could become a block of nine flats with cycle and bin storage and garden space, if plans submitted by Orchard Park Homes Ltd to Eastbourne Borough Council are approved.

The four-storey detached property has functioned as a doctors’ surgery for many years according to the plans.

Bolton Road doctors surgery (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-092255001

If approved, four one-bed one-person, one one-bed two-person, two two-bed three-person, one two-bed four-person, and one three-bed four-person flats would be created.

The planning document said ‘recent market activity highlighted a demand for these type of properties in this location’.

The ground floor flats will have access through separate entrance courts and all upper floor properties will have access through the main entrance.

The front garden, which is currently overgrown according to the plans, will be tended to in order to create a shared outdoor space for the occupants.

Bolton Road doctors surgery (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-092217001

When it functioned as a surgery it had car parking spaces, but no parking provisions will be provided as a residential site because plans say ‘car ownership will be positively discouraged’. Instead, occupants will be urged to use public transport and bicycles.