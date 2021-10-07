Eastbourne fertility clinic moves to new purpose-built site

The Sussex Downs Fertility Clinic (SDFC), formerly located at the Esperance Hospital, has moved to Alder Close.

To celebrate the move, the clinical team is launching a series of free ‘Ask the Expert’ sessions - providing an opportunity for anyone struggling with fertility to ask questions, get advice and support from leading fertility clinicians.

Kuljit Moore-Juneja, of the SDFC, said, “When it comes to fertility, we know there’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach, so that’s why we are offering these ‘Ask the Expert’ sessions.

The Sussex Downs Fertility Clinic Eastbourne team. Photo by: Southern News & Pictures. SUS-210510-170329001

“These sessions provide unfettered access to a wide range of fertility expertise, resources, services and support and are open to all, NHS or private.”

The SDFC has treated more than 7,000 patients in the Eastbourne area and has one of the highest national success rates across all ages.

To book your free place at one of the sessions email: [email protected]

More information at: www.thesussexdownsfertility.com