Walk-in vaccine session to take place in Eastbourne this weekend

The wsession is taking place at Hampden Park Surgery from 10am-1pm.

People don’t need to use the national booking system, website or 119, to arrange an appointment at the session.

Anyone aged 18 or over can drop in for their covid vaccination as part of a big push for vaccination in Sussex this weekend.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. SUS-210901-143747001

A spokesperson for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said, “It is really important that everyone is able to have the opportunity to have their COVID-19 vaccination.

“All adults are now eligible and we are doing all we can to make it as easy as possible for people of all ages to come forward and have their vaccine.

“We hope that a local session like this, booked through the local team, will help people to make arrangements for their vaccine and to turn up and have their jab.

“We now have around three weeks to reach out to everyone who has not yet had their vaccine and help them to receive their first dose.

“We will do all we can in that time to make sure that everyone who wants it can receive their vaccination.”