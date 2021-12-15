These are the new Covid pass rules that come into effect from today

Fans scan their NHS Covid Pass to gain entry during the 2nd One Day International match between England and Sri Lanka (Getty Images)

Adults in England will have to show a Covid pass to attend large venues from today (15 December).

The new rules, which were passed in the House of Commons last night, means that people need to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a recent negative lateral flow test to enter big sports matches, nightclubs or other large events.

These are the new Covid rules

Over-18s must show that they are either double-jabbed or had a recent negative test, which they can do with an NHS Covid Pass or text message or email from NHS Test and Trace.

The rules apply when visiting:

Nightclubs

Any venue with more than 10,000 people

Unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people

Indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people

Under the restrictions, any venue caught failing to check passes could be fined up to £10,000. The faking of a pass could also attract the same penalty.

The new rules come into effect ahead of several Premier League fixtures.

Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Arsenal are all due to host games on Wednesday evening, meaning fans going to those grounds will have to adhere to the new restrictions.

Face coverings have also been made compulsory in most indoor public venues, as well as on public transport.

People have also been told to work from home if they can.

The new measures have been introduced to try and combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

The booster jab campaign has also been ramped up with a new target meaning people 18 and over will be able to get their third jabs from this week.

Covid rules pass despite large Conservative rebellion

Some 97 Conservative MPs defied the Government and voted against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.

However, the measures passed thanks to support from the Labour party.

The new rules were backed by 369 MPs while 126 opposed the plans.

The division list showed 96 Conservative MPs voted against.

Two Tory MPs also acted as tellers for the noes.

Eight Labour MPs, 10 Liberal Democrats, six DUP, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Independent MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Rob Roberts also opposed the regulations, according to the list.