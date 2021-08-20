Eastbourne SUS-210206-125250001

The Eastbourne areas with the biggest increase in covid cases

All but two areas in Eastbourne recorded a jump in covid cases, according to Government data from the seven days up to Saturday, August 14. A majority of counties in England, including East Sussex, currently have a case rate per 100,000 people of 200 - 399 a month on from ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19. Here are the Eastbourne areas that experienced the biggest jump in cases.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 20th August 2021, 1:55 pm
Updated Friday, 20th August 2021, 2:03 pm

1.

Old Town and Motcombe's cases have gone up by 168.8 per cent from 16 to 43 infections. Picture from Barry Davis. SUS-160519-104509001

2.

Langney East's cases have gone up by 150 per cent from 12 to 30 infections. SUS-210719-140332001

3.

Upperton's cases have gone up by 144.4 per cent from nine to 22 infections. SUS-151028-124227001

4.

Pier's cases have gone up by 57.1 per cent from 21 to 33 infections. SUS-210324-130110001

