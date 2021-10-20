Eastbourne residents urged to get booster covid vaccine

According to the NHS, only a third of the eligible population in Sussex has received their booster vaccination.

People who are at greater risk from the virus, including people aged over 50, health and social care workers, those with underlying health conditions and carers are eligible to make sure they are protected ahead of winter.

To receive a booster, residents need to be in one of the eligible groups and it must be six months – 182 days – from their second vaccination.

Victoria Medical Centre (VMC) Vaccination Clinic inside The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Covid Vaccine SUS-210901-143747001

An NHS spokesperson said vaccination teams have administered 94,000 booster jabs in Sussex so far, but the number of people who are currently eligible for the additional protection is much higher.

NHS leaders are encouraging people to come forward as soon as possible to benefit from the extra dose ahead of what is expected to be a challenging winter for the health care service.

An NHS spokesperson said, “There are a number of ways to receive your booster if you are in the eligible groups and it is six months from your second vaccine.

“You will be contacted by the national booking system by text or letter inviting you to use the website or by calling 119 to arrange an appointment.

“People are being added each day so please don’t worry if it currently says you are not eligible, please keep trying.

“You may be contacted by your local GP-led service. Some services are not using the national booking system to arrange their appointments and so may contact you directly.

“You can attend a walk-in session. No need to book an appointment, you can simply turn up.

“No NHS number or ID is required for the general public, but it does speed things up if you do have your NHS number with you. Health and care workforce are asked to show ID.”

Amy Galea, senior responsible officer for the covid and influenza programme, said, “We are calling for everyone who is eligible to come and top up their protection as soon as they become eligible.

“If it has been six months since your second vaccination, your immunity will be beginning to drop, so it is vital to receive a booster vaccination to maintain the best possible protection and prevent serious illness.

“Our teams of vaccinators and volunteers are ready to administer vital boosters to help you maintain immunity ahead of winter.

“If you’ve been invited but haven’t gotten around to booking your booster yet, don’t delay, book online or attend a drop-in session as soon as possible. And as soon as you become eligible, make your plans to have your booster vaccine.”

The NHS spokesperson added, “You can receive your booster by appointment via the NHS booking site after being invited by your GP or local vaccination service, or by attending a walk-in session in Eastbourne this week.”

Eligible patients can benefit from the walk-in service at the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre in Pevensey Bay Road.

The site is open everyday from 8.30am–4.30pm.

Sussex residents who have no means to get to their vaccination appointment can book a free return journey to help them attend.