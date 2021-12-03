Eastbourne has the highest covid rate of infection in East Sussex

The data shows Eastbourne cases have increased by 56 per cent between November 18–25 to 798 cases per 100,000 people – this is the highest increase out of all of East Sussex.

This also means Eastbourne sits at position eight out of 315 Lower Tier Authorities in terms of rate per 100,000 people.

Looking at Eastbourne over the course of the pandemic through official government data, the town had a higher number of cases during the first wave than other parts of the county. Early Autumn last year saw a rise in cases and a fall at the end of November. From the second week of December 2020 cases in Eastbourne increased at the steepest rate seen during the pandemic. Cases have increased since the easing of government restrictions in July 2021 and are now the highest rate in East Sussex.

Covid rates in East Sussex

Across the UK 176 areas are continuing to see rising infection rates, the data shows.

Darrell Gale, the director of public health, has revealed ‘East Sussex has one of the highest infection rates in the country and sits at position four out of 149 Upper Tier Authorities’.

This comes in the week rules around face masks have been changed as the government now requires everyone to wear a face covering on public transport and in shops as it assesses the continued rise in rates and the rapid emergence of the new variant, known as Omicron.

Darrell Gale, the director of public health. Photo by East Sussex County Council. SUS-210312-111144001

Mr Gale said, “Rates are very high in East Sussex, the fourth highest in the country.

“Caution just means taking a few extra measures in addition to the things we’ve been doing on a routine basis for the past few months – the usual hands, face, space and fresh air.”

He also urged people to test regularly and if you receive a positive lateral flow test you should book a PCR test straight away.

In East Sussex, secondary schools have been advised to ask pupils to wear masks in corridors and communal areas.

He said the vaccine rate for children and young people aged 12 to 17 is ‘good’ in East Sussex, but it’s better in the South East.

Mr Gale said, “Vaccination uptake in 12 to 15-year-olds has increased significantly in the last few weeks and so I’m confident that we will soon catch up. We know that the vaccine reduces transmission of the virus in schools and colleges which in turn minimises the disruption to individual students and to schools if positive cases are found in classes.”

He stressed the booster jab increases immunity against the Covid-19 virus to a level that is higher than following the first and second doses and also broadens protection against new variants.