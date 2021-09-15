Covid jabs in Eastbourne: Areas where the fewest people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Four-fifths of the UK population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a booster programme announced for the over-50s this week (September 15).

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.

Covid news for Eastbourne

However, covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK government show infection rates increased by 13 per cent between August 31 and September 7.

As of September 12, 81 per cent of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

However, there are areas of Eastbourne where a far smaller proportion of the over-16 population has had both jabs.

In the pier area of Eastbourne, with an estimated population of 8,313, only 57.38 per cent of people have been double jabbed.

The South Harehills area of Leeds has lowest number of people double jabbed – just 27.18 per cent.

All other neighbourhoods in Eastbourne stood at 67.18 per cent and above.