New Eastbourne charity for families caring for someone with mental health issues

A charity is being set up to provide a safe space for families and carers of children who are caring for someone with mental ill health to come together.

Holding Space is the brainchild of Hansa Raja-Jones, who is bringing together families, therapists and professionals.

Two drop-in sessions have already been held and Hansa is looking for trustees and help with promoting the charity.

She said, “The vision for Holding Space is to open a holistic centre for families who are caring for someone with mental ill health – predominantly a child but it could be anyone within that family. I want to create a safe space for families to come together; to connect, where they can share their stories, laugh, hug, cry. Somewhere where they feel safe and not judged. A heart centred approach. Support will be available for the whole family – the parent, the person going through their mental ill health journey, the siblings; the extended family. We will have access to support and a range of treatments from professionals and therapists. There will be no waiting lists.

“We will also offer peer-peer support from those who have come out the other end. To know that this is just an illness and it doesn’t define you. That there is life after mental illness.”

Hansa has been raising awareness through Facebook with a massive response and hopes to hold educational workshops for parents, children and teenagers.

She said, “We will empower people so they can better manage their own and others mental health. Let’s end the stigma on mental health. The aim is to transform the lives of our future generations. We want to hear from families and children – what are the gaps locally, what is needed, what support they need so we can move forward to the next steps.”

Holding Space is on Facebook.