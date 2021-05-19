New buildings planned for Eastbourne college campus unveiled to the public

East Sussex College will release its new three-year strategic plan on May 21, through a Virtual Town Hall display to launch consultations.

Plans include new buildings in Lewes and Eastbourne, a proposed new site in Newhaven, and redevelopment at the Hastings site.

Visitors to the consultation can look at the plans through interactive displays and videos.

Eastbourne campus bird's eye view. Photo from East Sussex College. SUS-210519-101245001

The college says it wants to hear feedback from students, parents/carers, employers, strategic partners, and local community leaders.

This year the college received £1.82m from the government for the development plans.

Further stages of the strategy are due for completion by 2023/24, if the college is successful with a £20m investment package submitted to the government.

Rebecca Conroy, College principal and CEO, said, “We are extremely proud and really excited to unveil the new strategic plan for our college group.

Eastbourne campus - Artist's impression of new covered courtyard. Photo from East Sussex College. SUS-210519-101256001

“This is a big moment for us; the plan has been developed with campus specialisms and the student experience at its core.

“We want our learning and skills offer to be what the communities of East Sussex need and deserve.

“The reallocation of space, and a close look at the course offer at each campus, will allow us to strengthen our position as a leading provider of education in East Sussex.”

You can visit the virtual consultation from May 21 until the end of June at. More information at www.escg.ac.uk