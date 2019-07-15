Get ready for Eastbourne Pride 2019 this weekend

Eastbourne Pride organisers are inviting everyone to join them for their free community event on Saturday July 20.

It is the third Pride event hosted by the BourneOut LGBT group and organisers say it is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate diversity and families.

In support of Eastbourne Pride and the LGBT community, Eastbourne Town Hall will be flying the rainbow flag from Friday July 19 to Monday July 22.

Eastbourne council leader David Tutt said, “Pride has become an important date on the Eastbourne calendar and this year is set to be another super event.

“Importantly, it shows our town’s support of diversity and equality, as well as providing people with a fun day out.”

The parade will start at 12pm at Eastbourne Pier and will pass along Royal Parade to Princes Park where the celebrations will continue from 11.45am until 6pm .

At the park, there will be a main stage area with a range of acts and food stalls, information and awareness stalls, local produce stalls and children’s entertainers.

Wristbands are needed to enter the main event in Princes Park. These are free of charge and can be obtained from the pier at the start of the event or on entry to Princes Park and Friday July 19 from 8am-7pm at Princes Park.

A BourneOut Party will be held in the Cumberland Hotel from 8pm-2am featuring entertainment from DJ Doug from coastal sounds and drag star Misty Lee.

Tickets cost £5 and are available in advance from the LGBT Café at 7 The Labyrinth, Mark Lane, or at the Pride event information desk.

For further information visit www.eastbournepride.co.uk or contact the organisers by email at prideevent@bourneout.com or on social media at Facebook @BourneOutLGBT @EastbournePride

Twitter: @BourneOutLGBT @ PrideEastbourne