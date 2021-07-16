Free music, arts and heritage workshops for low-income East Sussex families

Food and Fun Event

Emma Collins, learning & partnerships manager for East Sussex Music, said: “Whilst many families were busy hunting chocolate eggs and looking for ways to keep the children busy during the Easter holidays, the team at East Sussex Music were making lots of noise working hard at their holiday food and fun workshops. Now they’re thrilled to announce that this summer the programme will be returning to Heathfield, Lewes and Bexhill.

“The courses, which are free for families receiving benefit-related free school meals, are part of a series of events that take place during the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays, and are a core component of the organisation’s mission to make music accessible for as many young people as possible. The programme is part of the government’s holiday activity and food scheme, with vital funding provided by East Sussex County Council.

“The event provides primary and secondary school children with the opportunity to learn what it takes to create and perform a song using drum kits, guitars, keyboards and vocals, with expert training and advice provided by East Sussex Music’s professional team of teachers and food provided for the duration of the courses.

“In Bexhill-on-Sea, the programme will take place at the Bexhill Museum and the De La Warr Pavilion on July 26-29 and August 2-5, focusing on creative music, arts and heritage activities for primary school pupils aged eight-11 years old.

“Across the same dates in Lewes, lively rock and pop workshops will be happening at the Performing Arts Centre, aimed at secondary school children aged 11-14 years old.

“Later on in the month on August 16-19 and 23-26, rock and pop workshops for secondary school pupils aged 11-14 years old also take place at Heathfield Community College.”

Emma added: “It really is a pure delight to be able to run these workshops over the school holidays. Learning music is an essential part of child development and a great way to have fun; there are endless positive benefits it can have on young people’s lives. Many people have been hit hard over the past year with lockdown, so providing meals is also a great support to those who may need it.”