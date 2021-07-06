Eastbourne school shortlisted for ‘prestigious’ awards

St Andrew’s Prep is up for prep school of the year and pre-prep school of the year as part of the Independent School of the Year (ISOTY) 2021 Awards.

The aim of the awards, introduced by Independent School Parent (ISP), is to celebrate all that pupils, staff and wider school communities have achieved during the 2020-21 academic year, both in terms of the challenge with covid and the core task of preparing students for life.

A spokesperson for the school said, “St Andrew’s Prep’s shortlisting in both categories demonstrates the rich and rewarding experience our pupils receive on a daily basis as our staff meet their educational, emotional and societal needs.

St Andrew's Prep, Eastbourne. SUS-210607-152031001

“Via remote-learning or on-site teaching, using innovative and creative methods, the school’s focus has always been on developing and looking after the whole child, cementing the schools’ aims and values to equip the children to lead happy, fulfilled and successful lives in a safe and healthy environment.”

Headmaster Gareth Jones said, “I am absolutely delighted that St Andrew’s Prep has been shortlisted not once but twice in this year’s ISOTY awards – it’s a very real reflection of all the hard work carried out by our pupils and staff across all areas of the school in what has been a challenging year for all.

“Despite everything, our pupils have continued to be fulfilled and engaged whether on-site, in the classroom, on the field, on stage or at home.

“During lockdown, our fundamental aim remained the same: to provide a broad education with academic and extra-curricular opportunities so that every pupil could continue to lead a happy and enriched life.

“It was challenging but I feel we delivered, creatively and inventively, in school and at home.”

According to the school, ISOTY received a record number of nominations with hundreds of schools across the country submitting entries.