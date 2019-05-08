Eastbourne’s Terry Connolly Young Photographer of the Year Competition

The winners of the Terry Connolly Young Photographer of the Year Competition have been announced.

The finalists and their families and friends were presented with trophies and prizes at a ceremony at the Herald offices last week.

The Terry Connolly Young Photographer of the Year Award 2nd place Robbie Lees is presented with his award by Terry's daughter Andrea Lewis (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190205-105030008

Terry enjoyed a long and illustrious career as picture editor at the Eastbourne Herald and Sussex express before his death in November 2017 at the age of 80.

His widow Thelma and children, together with the Eastbourne Herald, set up the competition in memory of Terry and to help budding young photographers flourish.

The contest was open to 16-24-year-olds and attracted a hoard of entries.

First prize and £100 in Amazon vouchers was awarded to Amy Farre for her landscape of the beach.

The Terry Connolly Young Photographer of the Year Award Winner Amy Farre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190205-105007008

In second place was Luke Harmer, followed by Robbie Lees in third.

The judges also awarded a highly commended prize to Megan Taylor-Collison for her photograph.

The prizes and vouchers were presented by Terry’s daughter Andrea watched by Thelma and Gareth, Terry’s son.

Thelma said she had been impressed by the standard of entrants and thanked everyone for taking part in the competition in Terry’s memory.

Terry Connolly Photographer (Copy Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190205-105054008

Terry, a father of five, began his long illustrious career in photography after a five-year stint in the RAF and working at the former Birds Eye factory.

He worked as a freelancer, at the Sussex Express and then the Herald and Gazette for more than 15 years until he retired.

The Terry Connolly Young Photographer of the Year 3rd Prize Luke Harmer is presented with his award by Terry's daughter Andrea Lewis (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190205-104923008