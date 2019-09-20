Climate strike action in Eastbourne town centre

A climate march is set to take place in Eastbourne town centre today (September 20) to mark the global day of climate strike action.

The march will begin on Terminus Road at 11.15am and make its way towards the Wish Tower slopes for 12pm where speeches will be made.

Thousands expected to take part in global climate strike in Brighton this weekend

Stephen Lloyd MP said, “This is a profoundly important issue which I believe most people, across the world, are beginning to realise can’t be swept under the carpet, and more urgent action must be taken.

“I take my hat off to all the young people across the world and here in our town, who have chosen to make the positive choice to actually step up and make their views clear.

“We’ve a vibrant local green lobby who are, rightly, determined to play their part. From Greenpeace, to Friends of the Earth, Plastic Free Eastbourne and many more.

“I’ll see you all on the Western Lawns.”