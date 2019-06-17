Annual Irish Night in Eastbourne: PICTURES

The craic was mighty earlier this month as Ratton School presented the annual Irish Night.

Now in its ninth year, the show was a celebration of Irish music and dance and included more than 120 performers.

Due to the popularity of the show, which was originally staged in Ratton’s school hall, the show was performed this year at the recently renovated Royal Hippodrome Theatre. Both a matinee and evening performance were needed to accommodate the growing following who have come to appreciate the event.

Ratton’s acclaimed Irish dance troupe Rinceoiri Ratton led by Vikki Potten performed with intricate footwork and thundering hard shoe routines. Highlights included dance numbers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance as well as routines to contemporary music such as Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson. A particular highlight was a number featuring UV lighting, where only the dancer’s feet and hands were visible to the audience.

Ratton’s close harmony group The Minor Details performed traditional ballads as well as songs by contemporary Irish artists and a number of soloists sang classics such as The Town I Loved so Well and The Rare Old Times.

The Ratton Strike drumming group also performed in a Beat vs. Feet collaboration.

The group was also joined on stage by participants from the Easter workshop, many of them performing on a professional stage for the first time. In addition, pupils from Motcombe primary school also took part in the show singing Down by The Sally Gardens and Red is The Rose.

Rinceoiri Ratton Irish dance troupe was founded in 2009 and this year celebrate their ‘Decade of Dance’.

The group is an inclusive dance school where the primary aim is to make Irish dance accessible for all.

They perform all over Eastbourne at community and charity events and private functions.

For further details visit www.RRirishdance.com

Photos by Mark Dimmock.

