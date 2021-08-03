Well-known Eastbourne music shop moves to larger site

Bonners opened in 1976 in Ivy Terrace and was owned by musician Peter Bonner. Peter was a resident act at the Kings Country Club working alongside famous figures such as Neil Diamond, Tom Jones and Dusty Springfield.

A second shop was opened in Grove Road in the 1980s and in 2005 it moved to Langney Road.

Tony White grow up working at Bonners and in 2000 he took over the company with his business partner Myke Edwards. Since then the duo has opened two more Bonners stores in Surrey and Milton Keynes.

Bonners staff outside the new site. Photo by Peter Cripps. SUS-210308-104825001

The newest site is a two-storey 11,000 sq ft store in Faraday Close, near Morrisons Hampden Park. It holds the largest selection of acoustic pianos, digital pianos and keyboards south of London.

Tony said, “Our new Bonners site is a perfect fit, providing more space to display the beautiful instruments we sell and for customers to try them out, as well as offering new facilities such as a guitar and amp testing booth, video suite, an extended guitar workshop and increased ranges across the major brands.

“I’ve seen huge changes in the way our customers shop, and this move reflects those developments.

“We are keeping the guitar store and piano centre, both staffed by our experienced and helpful team, under one roof – but in a more open, relaxed setting away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre.”

Peter Bonner SUS-210730-102351001

Christina Ewbank, chief executive of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, said, “Bonners is one of Eastbourne’s great success stories and I am delighted this well-established business has continued to thrive and adapt despite the difficulties posed by Covid-19.

“I wish the Bonners team well in their new Eastbourne home.”

Peter and Gary Bonner SUS-210730-102248001

Original advert for Bonners store opening SUS-210730-102340001

Langney Road Bonners store in the 1970s SUS-210730-102319001

Grove Road Bonners shop in 1988 SUS-210730-102307001