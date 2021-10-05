Well-known Eastbourne music shop launches new flagship store

{https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/business/well-known-eastbourne-music-shop-moves-to-larger-site-3332524 | Bonners was opened by musician Peter Bonner in 1976 in Ivy Terrace]. Since then a number of stores have opened and now the group has opened its biggest store yet.

Bonners hosted a VIP launch party on September 30 with music, food and tours of the store.

The official opening was celebrated with more than 70 guests including Caroline Ansell, the MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon; Councillor David Tutt, the leader of Eastbourne Borough Council; the Mayor and Mayoress of Eastbourne; local business leaders, music teachers and local bands.

Left to right: Cllr Stephen Holt, MP Caroline Ansell, Tony White, the Mayoress and Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr David Tutt, Christina Ewbank from the Chamber of Commerce SUS-210510-121958001

Tony White, co-owner of Bonners, said, “It was a great turnout and people enjoyed having a look around our new guitar, piano and keyboard store.

“These premises allow us more space to display the fantastic instruments on sale and allow customers to try before they buy, which is really important. “Our new facilities have been well received. They include a guitar and amp testing booth, video suite, an extended guitar workshop and wider ranges across the major brands.”