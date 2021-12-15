Unemployment continues to fall in Eastbourne, Jobcentre reveals

A spokesperson for the local branch of the Jobcentre said, “Unemployment is continuing to fall in the area and here at Jobcentre Plus we’re committed to supporting local jobseekers find work and business’s to recruit into the new year.”

Karra Brenchley, partnership manager for Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings, said, “Over the last year our Jobcentre has stepped up to support local people and businesses affected by the pandemic. We have been working with a variety of employers to make sure we get people into growing sectors, such as hospitality.

“We had a skills challenge coming into the pandemic and our Plan for Jobs aims to get the right skills for those vacancies. The Kickstart scheme has been a great success.

“Potentially life-changing opportunities have been provided for young people worst affected by the pandemic, with local independent employers and larger businesses such as the NHS offering roles.

“In the new year we’ll be concentrating on recruiting for the key industries in care, hospitality and food sectors with jobs fairs, sector work academies being run locally, so I’d encourage jobseekers to visit Find a Job and to get in touch with your work coach to access support.”

In the South East, the employment rate is 78.3 per cent – higher than the UK average of 75.5 per cent.