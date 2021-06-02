Uncertain future for shipping containers in Eastbourne garage block
A planning application for two shipping containers to remain in a garage block in Eastbourne has been submitted.
Two shipping containers are in the garage block at the back of Badlesmere Road cul-de-sac.
Now planning applications have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council for the containers to stay there.
According to the plans, the containers, which have been there since November 9 last year, don’t cause any issues in terms of vehicle access.
In respect to the delay around applying for planning permission, Daniel Van Kleeff, who owns the units, said, “Prior to siting the containers I contacted the Eastbourne planning department by telephone for advice and was told there was no formal policy relating to my enquiry.
“Four months after siting the containers I received a letter from Simon Cullen asking for them to be removed – as planning permission had not been obtained.
“I contacted Mr Cullen via telephone and explained I was not aware this was required. He advised that as they are for my own personal use, I should apply for temporary permission to keep them on the site.”
Members of the public can comment until June 17.