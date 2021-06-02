Uncertain future for shipping containers in Eastbourne garage block

Two shipping containers are in the garage block at the back of Badlesmere Road cul-de-sac.

Now planning applications have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council for the containers to stay there.

According to the plans, the containers, which have been there since November 9 last year, don’t cause any issues in terms of vehicle access.

Photo from Adam Morton. SUS-210106-101803001

In respect to the delay around applying for planning permission, Daniel Van Kleeff, who owns the units, said, “Prior to siting the containers I contacted the Eastbourne planning department by telephone for advice and was told there was no formal policy relating to my enquiry.

“Four months after siting the containers I received a letter from Simon Cullen asking for them to be removed – as planning permission had not been obtained.

“I contacted Mr Cullen via telephone and explained I was not aware this was required. He advised that as they are for my own personal use, I should apply for temporary permission to keep them on the site.”

Members of the public can comment until June 17.