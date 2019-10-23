Tributes paid to popular Eastbourne businessman after sudden death

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to popular Eastbourne businessman Steve Garner who sadly passed away earlier this month.

Mr Garner died at his home in Meads in the early hours of Saturday October 12. He was 57.

He was born and bred in Eastbourne attending Ratton School followed by Hastings College where he qualified as a plumber.

Mr Garner started his career as an apprentice at Hedley Visick before setting up his own business – Steve Garner Heating and Plumbing – in 1988.

One of his longest serving employees Andy Steele said. “I loved working for Steve. I learnt so much from him. I will remember Steve in so many positive ways.”

Mr Garner’s family, wife Angela, daughters, Lizzie and Millie and brother Simon, said he was an active and avid supporter of local clubs and charities and a regular sponsor at Eastbourne Rugby Club.

Chairman Fraser Brooks said, “A generous man not only with his sponsorship to the club over many years, but also with his friendship. He will be sorely missed. On behalf of all at ERFC our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this very sad and difficult time.”

Mr Garner was also a member of Eastbourne Round Table. President Sam Chown said, “Steve was a much-loved and active member for many years. His great sense of humour, friendly demeanour and laid-back nature endeared him to all that were lucky enough to meet him over the years in Round Table. We will all miss him very much and cherish the memories we have of him.”

Mr Garner’s funeral will be held on Thursday November 7 at 2.30pm at All Saints Church in Grange Road, Eastbourne, and afterwards at the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club.

In honour of his memory donations may be made to Action on Hearing Loss at https://steve-garner.muchloved.com