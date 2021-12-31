Tributes paid to award-winning businessman who died suddenly over Christmas

Nik Askaroff

Prominent businessman Nik Askaroff has died suddenly while enjoying a break in the Far East during the festive season.

Mr Askaroff, 65, was a very successful, well-known and award-winning businessman in Sussex for decades. He has been involved in a number of Eastbourne businesses over the years including Anglo Dutch Meats, Genesis Freight Forwarding, Posturite and Hotchkiss. He was founder and chief executive of EMC, which was founded in Eastbourne in 1989.

Mr Askaroff died suddenly on Christmas Eve and the news has shocked his loved ones, many friends and the business community.

A statement on the EMC website reads: “It is with deepest sadness that we share news of the passing of Nik Askaroff, EMC’s founder and chief executive. Nik suffered a sudden cardiac arrest whilst travelling in the Far East over the Christmas period.

“Nik spent over 30 years of his working life building EMC to become the leading corporate finance house in the South East and the well placed succession plans will ensure that his legacy is built upon.

“Our hearts go out to Nik’s loved ones at this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts.”