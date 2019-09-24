Thomas Cook collapse: Former Eastbourne DJ misses out on recuperation holiday

A well-known former Eastbourne DJ has been left disappointed after his recuperation holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Ryan Millns, former radio presenter at Sovereign Radio, was set to fly out to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands on October 2 with his wife Claire and two children before the {https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/business/thomas-cook-s-financial-collapse-how-eastbourne-employees-and-holidaymakers-are-affected-1-9081280|airline went into administration}.

Ryan, who recently moved from Eastbourne to Hailsham, said, “I’m not in good health at the moment after I suffer from a stroke which happened in January. I booked this holiday for recuperation.

“I woke up Monday morning to see everything had collapsed.”

Ryan contacted Thomas Cook after he saw the news for an explanation in a bid to make sense of his situation.

He said, “Even on the day they went bust they were still telling me there was nothing to worry about and everything is going to be alright.

“The local branch was still telling customers there’s nothing to worry about.

“They were obviously being told from head office this was the case.

“I take comfort that I will get my refund sooner rather than later and can book another holiday.

“But I really feel sorry for staff who have lost their jobs.”