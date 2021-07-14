This is what’s planned for a former Hailsham beauty salon

The front of the property. Photo from Wealden District Council. SUS-210714-162252001

The High Street property, formerly Beauty Hand & Foot Spa, has been vacant since December 31 2019, according to the plans submitted to Wealden District Council.

Plans say the ground floor property includes access to a shared yard at the back and a parking space for one vehicle. There is already a residential flat above the proposed site.

If approved, the former salon would be converted into to a two-bed flat as there has been no interest in letting the space for commercial use, the plans say.

The back of the property. Photo from Wealden District Council.