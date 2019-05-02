The benefits of Pay Per Click Advertising

Pay per click advertising (or Google Adwords) is intimidating to some.

They don’t completely understand what PPC is and they fail to see the benefits of using something like this for their own business. Pay for click is a great way to grow a business online and to increase the return on investment. PPC is simple, once you really get an understanding of how it works. If you are new to the scene and you are trying to figure out the ins and outs of running an online business, you need to do a lot of research. You might want to work with an expert who is willing to show you the ropes and guide you through the process of setting up successful sites and turning your basic ideas into ideas that generate money. At the very least, you need to do a tremendous amount of research in order to find success in the Internet marketing world.

Pay Per Click Advertising has benefits

PPC is an advertising method that lets you put your advertisements in text on a search engine page. Think of one of the popular search engines and what you see when you type in a search term. Several results pop up, Some are sponsored results, meaning you are paying for them to be there and others happen naturally based on how well you have built your site. PPC usually appears in the top four slots with “Ad” alongside them, and at the bottom of the page. This is followed by a map and some local results known as Google My Business. This is followed by the organic results.

Using PPC allows you to target a specific geographical area. If you find that customers are more interested in your product from a specific location or your service only covers a specific region, PPC allows you to focus on that location or region. You simply select a given town, county or geographical radius as your target and those people are going to be driven to your site.

The beauty of PPC marketing is that you only pay when someone has searched for what you offer and clicked on your ad. PPC gives you control over the cost of your campaign. You decide what you want to pay for each visitor that follows the link. This enables you to outbid those who might want to use similar search result terms and get more attention and more visitors than you. However, if you want to keep your costs reasonable, you can avoid the expensive terms and stick with the amount you want to pay.

The best part about PPC is that you get fast results. Visitors come to your site and you have little to worry about in regard to building an optimised site to get higher rankings. It can take weeks or longer to build a site that is capable of producing the results whilst PPC is instant. Once you set up your PPC campaign, you are set to go and you will see visitors increase.

WSI is a digital marketing agency based in Eastbourne, generating business for clients for over 14 years.