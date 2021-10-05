Sussex Apprenticeship Awards: The search is on for the best apprentices

The Sussex Apprenticeship Awards 2021 have been launched. Picture by Shutterstock

There are only a few weeks left to get entries in as our search is on for the best apprentices in Sussex - and their employers - continues with the closing date of October 28 fast approaching.

The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships across Sussex.

These awards, run by JPIMedia which owns a number of titles across Sussex including this one, recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across Sussex.

Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it’s also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.

Completing an entry is worth every second of your time as it makes you think about what you’ve achieved to date, where you are now and what your goals and aspirations are for the future.

Shortlisted Finalists will be invited to join us on December 9 at the awards ceremony held at The Hilton Brighton Metropole, for a welcome drink, two-course meal, followed by the awards themselves when we announce the winners.

There are a number of categories (see panel on the left). Closing date to submit your entries is 6pm on October 28 2021.

Register now to enter the awards and keep updated with the event proceedings visit www.sussexapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/