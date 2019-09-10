Stage of new Eastbourne road scheme complete

A stage of the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme has been completed with traffic being allowed to turn on to Ashford Road for the first time in months.

Paving and roadworks outside the London & County pub – on the corner where Terminus, Gildredge and Ashford roads meet – were completed at the weekend and traffic was able to cross the traffic light crossing in the last few days.

The improvement scheme is part of a multi-million pound project buy both Eastbourne and East Sussex councils to modernise and transform the town centre for pedestrians and public transport users.

Contractors are still working in Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road where bus stops have been moved to.