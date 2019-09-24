Shocking pictures of zero-star rated Eastbourne restaurant emerge
Snail slime, raw meat contamination and lack of designated hand washing facilities were identified by environmental health inspectors at Food for Friends.
Following its inspection on May 20, the Food Standards Agency gave Food for Friends in Meads Street a zero-star rating out of five. Following an Freedom of information request, the Eastbourne Herald have accessed the full report and pictures taken by the inspector. Since the initial investigation the restaurant has been reinspected on August 29 and its food hygiene rating has been increased to one star, with the Food Standards Agency stating it requires 'major improvement'. You can read the full report here.
There was only one sink in the kitchen being used for hand washing, food preparation and equipment washing.