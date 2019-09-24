Shocking pictures of zero-star rated Eastbourne restaurant emerge

Following its inspection on May 20, the Food Standards Agency gave Food for Friends in Meads Street a zero-star rating out of five. Following an Freedom of information request, the Eastbourne Herald have accessed the full report and pictures taken by the inspector. Since the initial investigation the restaurant has been reinspected on August 29 and its food hygiene rating has been increased to one star, with the Food Standards Agency stating it requires 'major improvement'. You can read the full report here.

There was only one sink in the kitchen being used for hand washing, food preparation and equipment washing. Environmental Health other Buy a Photo

Raw meat was stored above ready to eat foods. Blood from the meat had dripped all over the food below which then had to be disposed of due to actual cross contamination. Environmental Health other Buy a Photo

Dirty wiping cloths were used to clean down and mop up spillages. Environmental Health other Buy a Photo

The standard of cleaning to the structure of the kitchen including the work surfaces was generally poor. Environmental Health other Buy a Photo

View more