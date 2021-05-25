Public toilets opening times may change in Eastbourne and garden waste collection cost could go up

File: Eastbourne seafront/Eastbourne beach SUS-210324-130350001

Among the cost cutting recommendations is a plan to reduce the level of maintenance in the town’s parks, cut maintenance on the seafront for a limited time, increase the cost of garden waste collections by £5 a year, reduce the frequency of street cleansing and changing the opening hours of public toilets.

And small grants to voluntary and community organisations are stopping fior one year.

The plans are set to be discussed by Eastbourne council’s decision making cabinet committee on Wednesday (May 26).

A council spokesperson said the authority was still struggling financially in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and more savings would have to be made to balance the books.

The spokesperson said, “The scale of the financial challenges which are likely to be experienced by the council has meant that additional savings would be required to address the budget gap, particularly in 2022/2023.

“These are an initial set of additional service and organisational changes that cabinet is asked to consider in order to address those challenges.