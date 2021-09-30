Post Office ‘committed’ to finding a new site in Eastbourne, MP says

Last week it was confirmed the Post Office and Co-op in Meads Street is set to shut in February.

A Post Office spokesperson said, “The operator for Meads Post Office has made the difficult decision to close their store in February 2022.”

Dennis Scard, the chairman of Meads Community Association (MCA), said, “Losing the Co-op is bad enough but losing the Post Office would be a devastating blow for Meads as it plays such a vitally important role in community life.

Meads Community Association (MCA) and local residents protesting about the closure of the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street, Eastbourne. (29.9.21) Photo from Justin Lycett. SUS-210929-162912001

“The MCA is determined to do everything it can to find out what is happening to the building, which retailer will be taking it over, and whether the Post Office is staying. This is a grave situation which we are taking extremely seriously.”

Now the MP for Eastbourne has brought some positive news to the situation.

Mrs Ansell had previously written to the chief executive of Post Office Ltd Nick Read where she asked for a ‘future commitment to a Post Office presence in Meads [to be] maintained’ and for the matter to be ‘resolved quickly’.

Following a protest yesterday (September 29) from residents, Mrs Ansell said she’s now been given hope for the future of the presence of a Post Office in Meads.

She said, “I am sorry the Co-op is set to close but I was very pleased to get assurances from the Post Office today that they are committed to finding a new local partner so those vital services can continue to be offered in Meads Street.

“I’ll be promoting the opportunity to potential businesses so this very important and dynamic local parade can continue to flourish.”

Mrs Ansell shared the letter she got back from the Post Office. It said, “We will shortly be advertising the opportunity on our website for local businesses to apply to run the Post Office in Meads and we will also discuss the opportunity with local retailers in the area.

“It’s important that local businesses are aware of the situation and we would welcome their interest and application so that we can quickly appoint a new postmaster and avoid a period of temporary closure.”

“When we have a confirmed proposal for a new Post Office in Meads, we will share the details with you and the local community.”